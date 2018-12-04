Gregory Disotell
December 4, 2018
January 13, 1957 ~ November 5, 2018
Gregory Disotell, harp player extraordinaire, passed away on November 5th 2018, in the home he loved, in the arms of his loving wife Cindy (Morrissey).
Greg was a long time resident of Tahoe City and Truckee.
In lieu of flowers take a walk on the beach with friends, human and canine, listen to music while making a toast to enduring friendships, lifelong and beyond. That is what Greg would wish for you!
Remember me. Though I have to say goodbye. Remember me. Each time you hear a blues harp sing.
