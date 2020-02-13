Guadalupe Delgadillo Jiménez April 31, 1932- February 8, 2020 Guadalupe Delgadillo Jiménez, age 87, of Fair Oaks, California, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020, surrounded and comforted by family members. Guadalupe is survived by his wife Maria Del Rufugio V. Jiménez of 58 years, along with children Olga Reynoso, Delia George, Guadalupe Jiménez Jr, Maria Lara, Fernando Jiménez, Martin Jiménez and their spouses, along with nineteen grandchildren, and one great grandchild, five brothers and three sisters. He is preceded in death by daughter, Maria Guadalupe; his brother Elias Jiménez; and his parents Rosalio and Prudencia Jiménez. Guadalupe Delgadillo Jiménez was born on April 30, 1932 in Jalostotitlán, Mexico. He immigrated to the United States at a very young age where he worked in agriculture in the California Central Valley. He later moved to Truckee, California, where he worked as a driller for Southern Pacific Railroad for 36 years. In 1961, he married Maria Del Refugio Valdez and settled in Truckee, California. His family remembers him as a hard working, generous, and loving husband, father, and grandfather, who encouraged them to pursue their goals and dreams. He was a generous and loving individual who loved to spend time with family and was passionate about life and work.

The following services will take place at St. Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center, located at 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA. – Rosary and viewing on February 18, 2020, at 5:00PM – 8:00PM – Memorial mass on February 19, 2020, at 11:00AM. – Burial following mass.

The family would like to thank all the staff at the UC Davis Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care provided during this difficult time.