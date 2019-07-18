“Guy Charles Kelley III was born on January 25, 1956 to his parents Guy Kelley Jr. and Marilyn “Mimi” Nicolaus Kelley in Sacramento, CA. His love of the mountains and adventure led him to Truckee. From childhood, Guy enjoyed a very active, outdoor lifestyle. He enjoyed golf with his longtime buddies, camping and backpacking, snow and water skiing. He introduced his family to these activities, which became their favorite memories. He built his career from the ground up, a general contractor, building homes throughout the Sierra Nevada region. His friends and family know him best as a free spirit and he lived on his own terms. He enjoyed life to the fullest.Guy passed in his sleep on June 19th, 2019. He is survived by his sisters Kym Kelley of Truckee and Shawn Kelley of Clear Lake, CA, his children Keema Kelley-Hellebrandt of Truckee and Kevin Kelley of Chico, CA and his granddaughters, Addison and Raven Hellebrandt.”