Howard Joseph Perry February 24, 1946 ~ December 3, 2019

Howard passed away on December 3, 2019, surrounded by a group of caring and treasured friends. Howard was born on February 24, 1946, in Concord, Massachusetts, on the ‘Shores of Walden Pond’, as he loved to say. He was an only child who grew up loving Boston and all Boston Sports Teams. Howard graduated from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in 1969 and began his professional career. Howard was a true professional and enjoyed being a Pharmacist because he loved helping people.

Howard married the love of his life, Linda Lewis in 1975. Their adventures began when they moved to Tahoe City, joining Linda’s parents who had previously relocated from Rhode Island to Tahoe.

Although Howard was a Tahoe City resident since 1975, he remained devoted to the Red Sox, Bruins, Patriots and Celtics, and never lost his Boston accent.

Howard was one of the Pharmacists who in the 1980’s opened the Long’s pharmacy in Truckee. He worked for Longs and then CVS in Truckee and Tahoe City until he retired in 2014.

Howard loved golfing, downhill skiing at Alpine Meadows, cross county skiing in Paige Meadows, hiking and wildlife. He loved exploring various parks, trails and taking his Boston Whaler out on Tahoe. He and Linda volunteered for many years with Lake Tahoe Wildlife, caring for sick and injured animals. They also volunteered with North Lake Tahoe’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) since its formation.

Howard devoted nearly 40 years of his life to serving on the Talmont Resort Improvement Board, which is the Special District for Talmont/Twin Peaks. For over the last 20 years, he served as the Board President. Howard’s vision for the future of his beloved neighborhood resulted in many improvements both to the water system and the snow removal capabilities. Howard also served as the resident historian on all things Talmont.

He will be sorely missed by all who knew him, whether through his years as a Pharmacist, his many volunteer positions in the community, as a dear friend to many, his family and by Linda, after 45 years of constant loving togetherness. He always felt blessed to live in his beloved home in Tahoe.

Please say a prayer and do a kind deed in Howard’s memory.