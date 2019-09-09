Howard M. Rosamond

Howard M. Rosamond passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on March 15, 2019 at his home in Sparks, Nevada. Howard was 63 years old. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lori Rosamond, sisters Debby Biddinger (Tim) of Grass Valley CA, Shelia Holley (Bob) of Fair Oaks, CA, Bill Rosamond Jr. (Joanne) of Palm Desert, Chris Rosamond of Reno, NV, along with many nieces, and nephews. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Shirley Rosamond along with his brother Darrel Rosamond.

We would like to give a special thanks to Brandon Juliot. Brandon gave us eight more wonderful years with Howard after giving him a kidney.

Our family would also like to thank The Ruppert Family of Truckee for their kindness, love and generosity during our loss.

His family, many friends, and the community of Truckee will miss Howard greatly.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Rosamond residence on September 15, 2019 @ 2pm

Rest in peace, Howard. You will always be in our hearts.