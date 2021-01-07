Ian Hass
November 18, 1957 – December 28, 2020
Ian Witter Hass passed away at his home on December 28th, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Fenja Vandehei, ex-wife Anke C. Hass, and his four grandchildren: Valory, Sverre, Baet and Adina Vandehei. His memorial will be held at Sierra Bible Church, Truckee, CA, and available via live streaming.
For more information contact: ankeartworks@gmail.com
