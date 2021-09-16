Irene Garvey

Provided Photo

Irene Garvey

November 13, 1932 – July 18, 2021

Irene Louise Garvey (nee Stahl), the light of our lives, left us on July 18, 2021 in Reno, Nevada at the age of 88.

Irene is survived by her children Beth Osberg (Jim) and Bekki Anderson (Ed) and her step children Patty Garvey-Darda (Dave), Pam Kouri (Frank), Ted Garvey (Christine), Tim Garvey (Sue) and Nancy Garvey. She is survived by her grandchildren Lacey Cannelos (Nick), Amie Osberg, Curtis Anderson, Nikki Osberg, Joe, Zack and Sam Darda, TJ Garvey (Jessie), Kristina Kouri, Emily Ann Warwar (Wasif), Sophia Watters (Mitchell), Rachael Kouri, and Dylan, Ryan and Luke Garvey. Irene is survived by her great grandchildren Sophie and Niko Cannelos and Adour and James Warwar. She is survived by her sister Joanne Redmond, her brother-in-law Richard D’Agostino and thirty nieces and nephews as well as her neighbors and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Joseph Garvey, her parents, Robert and Maybelle Stahl (nee Clarke), her daughter Bridget Rennison, her grandson Craig Anderson, her brother and sister-in-law Robert and Beverly Stahl, her brother-in-law Everett Redmond and her nephew Peter Redmond.

A lifelong California resident, Irene was born on November 13, 1932 in Los Angeles, California. She graduated from North Hollywood High School.

Irene graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Home Economics and a Teaching Credential. She taught Home Economics at El Segundo Junior High School. After taking several years off from teaching to raise her family, she continued her education at San Francisco State University where she earned her Master’s Degree in Special Education. She taught Special Education in the Dublin Unified School District until her retirement in 1991.

In 1992, Irene and Tom moved to their new home in Truckee. They shared a passion for travel and explored the beaches of Oregon, California and Mexico. They visited Canada, Italy, China, New Zealand, Australia and Ireland.

She was a very active and much-loved volunteer in the Truckee Community. She was passionate about her volunteer work at the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center, the Gift Tree at the Tahoe Forest Hospital and serving Truckee residents at the Food and Resource Service Center.

A Memorial Mass is scheduled for Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church at 10930 Alder Drive, in Truckee, California at 11:00 am. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Irene’s life. A reception luncheon will be held on the church lawn immediately following the Mass. Irene will be interned at Queen of Heaven cemetery in Lafayette, California.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Irene’s name to the TFHS Foundation for the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center, P.O. Box 2508, Truckee, CA 96161.