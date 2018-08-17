August 25th, 1964 â€“ July 19th, 2018

James Everett Magnuson Sr. was the second child born to Patricia Green (Magnuson) and Everett Magnuson on Tuesday, August 25th, 1964 in Pleasant Hill California.

Growing up, Jim loved to ride a skateboard, ice skate and play sports, baseball being his favorite. He learned how to work on vehicles and be independent at a very young age. He would often play pranks on his sister Evelyn and parents with his quirky sense of humor.

Jim loved the outdoors; exploring nature everywhere from the grassy foothill valleys to the river and waterfall trails in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. He also loved to night fish for catfish in the rivers near Antioch and Martinez, California. There he raised his three children, James Everett Magnuson Jr., Lindsey Le Anne Cox (Magnuson), and Katelyn Sarah Magnuson for many years with his wife, before moving to Carson City, Nevada to raise his children. He also enjoyed fishing in the Truckee River, Donner Lake and the San Francisco Bay where he once caught and released a Manta Ray.

Over the years he worked in many different trades such as factory work at a fertilizer and chemical production plant and worked for the City of Pittsburg, CA. He also assisted building sailboats, much mechanical work related to vehicle repair such as mechanic, tow truck driver, junkyard worker, locomotive transmission and break building/repair. He was a very dedicated and hardworking man who always thrived to live and work with morals and integrity.

James had the biggest most compassionate heart everyone who knew him had ever felt. His love, patience, understanding and compassion for his family, friends and all animals was astounding. He opened his heart and home to any one, and any animal in need. He always had thoughtful and wise advise to give when needed, and a way to soothe and help.

His mother and father, sister, brother in law, three children, eight grandchildren, extended family and many friends who loved him dearly survive him in death.

His favorite place to relax and enjoy the company of his family and friends was at his home away from home at the family cabin in Truckee, Ca. A celebration of life will be held there on his birthday August 25th, 2018; he would be 54 years old.