1936 ~ 2018

James Raymond O'Brien was born November 9th, 1936 to Raymond and Mary O'Brien in Chicago, Illinois. He attended Serra High School in San Mateo, and onto become a Santa Clara Bronco playing Baseball, ROTC, and radio personality. He graduated with an English Major.

He went in to the army and served as Captain at Fort Ord. During that time he married the love of his life Joan Gail Owsley-Cain. He then moved to Lake Tahoe to make a career in Real Estate.

James and Joan had four children and made a great home filled with love and laughter. He was a successful and influential pillar of the Tahoe community serving as husband, coach, fundraiser, Board member of Trails End Cemetery in Tahoe City, former President/member of the Board of Realtors, Lttle League and North Tahoe High JV Baseball Coach, Knight of Columbus, and great father. James' zeal for humor and smile were infectious. His entrepreneurial spirit and faith never wavered. His pursuits were mostly to help other people realize their dreams. He seldom walked away with his figurative shirt, as he would give it to anyone who needed help. We will miss his lists, puns, wooden egg, patience, humanity, love and smile. His soul went to be with the Lord, our Father on December 6th, 2018, where he will be met with the open arms of his son Kevin James O'Brien. His honesty, humility, loyalty to family, friends, and country will leave a hole in this world that will most likely never be filled.

He is survived by his wife, Joan and sister, Patricia Koewler. His children Kathleen (Kate), son-in-law Rick, Maureen (Princess), and Timothy (Palsy), and daughter-in-law, Julia. He also leaves behind his grandchildren; Kyle, Amanda, Nicholas, Henry and Hannah.

Services were held earlier this month at Walton's Funeral Home in Reno, NV.