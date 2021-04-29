Jeannine Karnofsky
Karnofsky
February 25, 1934 – April 14, 2021
Born in Sacramento, California, Jeannine passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Growing up in North Sacramento, met her husband to be at the age of twelve. Jeannine and Marv were married on May 18, 1952 and remained so for 68 years until Marv’s passing last December. Jeannine and Marv raised four children Michele, Kim, Will and Glenn. Inspired to contribute, she supported those working with Koko the gorilla, adults with special needs at the Kainos organization and the Nevada Special Olympics before moving to Truckee in 1990. A talented artist, sculptor, painter and writer Jeannine began and fostered a women’s group, Women Empowering Women in Truckee which awards scholarships to young women graduating from high school in her name. A fierce supporter of women’s rights, Jeannine was also a compassionate, kind and generous human being and an extraordinary mother, wife and friend whose qualities were an example to all who knew her. She is survived by her children, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
