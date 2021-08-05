Jeff Rose

Provided Photo

Jeff Rose

December 28, 1954 – November 11, 2020

Jeffrey Scott Rose, husband, father and beloved mentor in his community passed away November 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and five devoted children. He was 65 years old.

Jeff was born in Warren, Ohio to the incredible parents Ron and Toots Rose. Following Ron’s music career, the Roses moved their young family out west to the up-and-coming South Lake Tahoe where Ron held a two-week contract to work for a man named Harvey at his new two-door saloon casino. After personally handwriting the contract, Toots drove her four children, with another on the way, across the country. Along the way, Jeff, 3 at the time, asked about every puddle, “Is that Lake Atagaho?”

Thankfully Jeffrey acclimated to the natural playground of the Sierra. Growing up, he was an athlete and a beloved member of his community, graduating in 1973 from South Lake Tahoe High School. He was a stellar member of the ski, football, and baseball teams. All who knew him described his as a magnanimous presence.

Jeff had an amazing work ethic, which he says came from his mother Toots who taught him to build rock walls, lay sod, and a host of other practical skills. He used these skills in various careers and personal endeavors. Whether it was teaching skiing, building tree houses, or taking the kids camping or fishing, he paid it forward with his children and nieces and nephews. He could have rivaled Chevy Chase with his Christmas decoration extravaganza, his neighbors often chiding him that he would black out the block. He valued traditions, holidays, and – most of all – family. His charm and personality were another of his amazing assets. He was the kind of man who everyone noticed in a room. His daughter Kirsten said, “I was always proud he was my dad.”

Jeff met his beloved wife Heather Orr in 1987. They moved to Kings Beach and married July 31, 1991. Together, they raised a blended family. Jeff started his real estate career and founded North Shore Resort Reality, Inc. which he poured his life into for more than 30 years. During this time, he became a respected member of the business and community growth of North Lake Tahoe, volunteering countless hours to those in his community battling addiction and tragedy. He was the man around Kings Beach who was available to plow anyone out after a big storm just to be neighborly.

His close friends will never forget his contagious laugh. He loved giving friends and family a hard time and would often say a smart-ass remark before giving you a bear hug. He would stop for a man broken down on the side of the road, pick up a hitchhiker who needed a lift. He was the guy who welcomed everyone to the dinner table, or even to stay on his couch for the summer. Any given day there would be a hodge-podge of souls at his house, receiving a good meal and a lot of teasing. He loved to joke with people and cared deeply about sharing the true struggles of life with friends in open ways. He was a man of faith in a subtle, magnetic kind of way. The one who would show up for you in your darkest hour and not preach but remind you of the power of faith in something bigger than yourself. He taught us all the true meaning of faith and love through his life.

Jeff is survived and missed by his mother Dorothy “Toots” Rose, loving wife Heather Rose; children, Kirsten Rose Murrietta, Brooke Rose Brumfield, Sean McGuire, Luke Rose and Nick Rose; his grandchildren- Owen, Sam, Clae, Emmett, Juniper and Sage, his siblings, Rhonda Tremoureux, Lynda Salmon, and David Rose, his many nieces and nephews, and his extended family who kept coming back.

A celebration of life is being held at North Tahoe Event Center September 19, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. To attend, please visit http://www.TheJeffRose.com to RSVP