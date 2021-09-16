Jennie Desmond
February 12, 1932 – September 9, 2021
Jennie Desmond, age 89, died on September 9, 2021, in Reno, Nevada. Kind, loving, and generous to all, she was the mother, daughter, spouse, sister, and friend everyone would wish for.
Born in Reliance, Wyoming, she met her husband, Frank, at the University of Wyoming and after graduation became an English teacher. She and Frank married and moved first to Napa, California, and then to Reno, sustaining a long and loving partnership until Frank’s death earlier this year.
A longtime parishioner of St. Albert the Great Church, Jennie was devoted to her faith and to her seven children, and her warmth, guidance, sense of humor, and generosity will be long remembered. We will greatly miss her joy and her laughter.
She is survived by her children, Mary Duffy, Susan Desmond-Hellmann, Judith Heath, Kevin Desmond, Theresa Desmond, John Desmond, and Jennifer Desmond, 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a sister, Julia Davis, nieces and nephews, and many friends.
A private gathering of family and friends will be held to celebrate Jennie’s life at a date to be determined, in accordance with COVID-related protocol.
[Donations in her memory can be made to the Desmond Family Scholarship Fund at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School, 110 Bishop Manogue Drive, Reno, Nevada, 89511. For more information, please call 775-336-6060 or email jill.johnson@bishop-manogue.org.]
