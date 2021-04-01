Jerry Pipkin
December 2, 1944 – March 6, 2021
Jerry, a transplanted Oklahoman, was a builder, a guitar player, an investigator for the State of California, a master jerry-rigger of all things wood and mechanical, great at cross word puzzles, an ardent student of history, and a wonderful father to our 6 great kids, Melissa, Sarah, Shari, Marialena, Miguel, and Katie, and grandfather to our 9 beloved grandkids, Emily, Amy, Elliott, Oliver, Katya, Piper, Andrew, Annalynne, and Camac. He loved Lake Tahoe and chose to retire to Tahoe City with wife Kym a dozen years ago. His parents, James and Dessie and step-dad Stan, as well as siblings Tommy, JoAnn and Johnny, predeceased Jerry. Jerry was the ultimate happy camper who woke up each day whistling or singing, and had a smile for everyone. He was resilient, having survived paralytic polio as an 11-year old, the Vietnam War as a 21-year old, and esophageal cancer in his later years. He loved to play golf, and was a passionate fan of the Raiders and OU football. Jerry is sorely missed and leaves behind many great memories in the hearts of his family and friends.
