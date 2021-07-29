Jesse David Boeri

Jesse David

Boeri

August 14, 1970 – July 1, 2021

The life and heart of every party, athlete, friend to all and formidable hockey dangler, Jesse David Boeri, passed away July 1, 2021.

Born, August 14, 1970 in Massachusetts and raised in Hartland VT, a resident of Truckee and Tahoe CA for the last 30 years, Jesse was enthusiastic about everything in life from free diving for old wood in Lake Tahoe, “crawdadding”, gardening, scuba diving, boating, rooting for all things New England sports and especially creating memorable experiences for family and friends. His mogul skiing brought him to Truckee where he has worked at Squaw Valley in many capacities for 29 years. His background and career in home and remodel design highlights his immense creativity and attention to detail. He was a treasure and adventure hunter for all that life had to offer. He loved to cook as much as he loved to eat and astonished many by his capacity to eat lobsters by the dozen. Never without a tool in his hand, he could fix or build just about anything. And he had to “do it his way”. He loved telling stories and making others laugh. Whether roller blading (without a helmet and pads, of course), playing soccer, listening to music or diving with the morays and sharks, he approached everything he did with an almost childlike spirit and enthusiasm.

He is survived by his partner of 28 years, Jayna Gaskell of Truckee, CA, his father, Jay Boeri of Hartland VT and he is predeceased by his mother, Carolyn Boeri of Hartland. He also leaves behind his “sissy” Jennifer Boeri Boyce and her husband, Andy and their children Katlyn and Seth, his younger brother, Andrew Boeri and his wife Allie, as well as their children Kaj and Bella. He is also survived by his aunts Karen Boeri and Judy Lyons, uncle David Boeri and wife Islay, cousins Eric and Cory, Alex and Jamie, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family who adored him. He will also be missed by many hockey friends and foes alike.

Jesse’s big-hearted approach to life and everyone he met will be missed the most. Jesse lives.