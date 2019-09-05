Jesse Nash Valdez

Wild and wonderful Jesse Nash Valdez, 41, passed away in a river accident in downtown Reno, NV, on July 28, 2019.

Jesse was born in Truckee, CA, grew up in Tahoe City, went to college at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, returned to Tahoe City, and lived the past12 years in Reno.

He is loved by his parents, Robert and Ryrie Valdez, Robby Valdez (brother), Tess Valdez (sister in law), Nash Valdez (nephew), Bodhi Valdez (niece), Katy Valdez (sister), Jamie Farrell (brother in law), and Fox Farrell (nephew).

Jesse took pride in his work at construction, landscaping, and most recently, teaching tennis to kids at Reno Tennis Center. He had a passion for adventure, exploring the wilderness and skiing the Sierras. Jesse was an athlete and an avid reader, poet, storyteller, and painter. His stories would make us laugh, cry, or make us pick up our jaws off the floor in awe. Jesse spent hours painting, and his colorful primitive works of art prompted his nickname, The Mexican Picasso.

Jesse, you taught each one of us the importance of love of family and friends. You also inspired us to be creative and reminded us that there is always a beautiful adventure ahead. Thank you, Jesse. We love you!

Jesse’s Celebration of Life will be held on October 6, 2019, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm, at Skylandia State Park in Tahoe City.

We hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness by paying it forward to your community. Jesse did.