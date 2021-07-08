Jim Orebaugh

April 30, 1937 – January 31, 2021

Long-time local building contractor James Lewis Orebaugh passed away on January 31st, 2021. Jim was born on April 30th, 1937 in Rockford Illinois, and later moved with his family to Northern California. Jim grew up in Ukiah and Redwood City, in the San Francisco Bay Area. He attended Redwood High School in Redwood City where he excelled in sports, especially football. He later joined the Marines, where he served four years.

After his military service he completed a carpentry apprenticeship and worked on a variety of building projects in the Bay Area before moving to Truckee around 1966. As a general contractor, Jim built many homes in the Tahoe-Truckee area and made many lasting friendships. He loved working with his hands, and building high quality homes for people. Jim lived in Truckee for 50 years while raising a family and participating in community activities such as coaching, and serving as president of the Sierra Meadows Homeowners Assoc. Jim also worked many years as a realtor for Truckee Tahoe Realty.

When asked how he wanted to be remembered, Jim would say “he wanted to be known as a good man, who cares for his neighbors, friends and community, but most of all as a good father.” His friends and family know that he accomplished that.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents James Lester Dewey Orebaugh and Anna Olena Johnson Orebaugh, his sisters Phyllis, Wanda, Evalyn, Carolyn and Cecelia, and his beloved son John Paul Orebaugh who died in a car accident in 2004.

He is survived by his daughter Angela Suzanna Orebaugh, his sons David James Orebaugh and Matthew Clark Orebaugh, and by his granddaughters Karma, Cassidy and Hannah. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews.

Those who are interested, and able to help in defraying his funeral expenses can contribute to the GoFundMe page established by his son David at: https://gofund.me/76a0458c Even a small donation could help reach the fundraising goal. If you can’t make a donation, please consider sharing information about the fundraiser.

The memorial has been postponed until after the Covid crisis has subsided. If you would like to be contacted when a date is set, please email David at tahoedave3407@gmail.com