Jimmy Gregory

Provided Photo

Jimmy Gregory, owner of Sports Tahoe clothing stores, passed away May 8 in Plattsburgh, New York due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease. For 38 years Jimmy and his wife, Mickey, owned and operated clothing stores in Tahoe City, Squaw Valley, and Truckee. Jimmy was born in Springfield, MA and grew up in Scarsdale, NY. Jimmy met his wife Mickey Powell at Whiteface Mountain ski resort in Lake Placid, NY, and the rest is history. After marrying, they followed the snow to Colorado and Washington, eventually residing in Tahoe City where they raised their daughters, Jill and Jessica.

Jimmy’s passion was boating, both sailing and power, and he was active in the Tahoe Yacht Club in Tahoe City, serving as Commodore of the Club during 2002 and 2003. An accomplished racing skipper, Jimmy competed in major regattas on Lake Tahoe and San Francisco Bay, including the TYC’s annual Trans-Tahoe race, which he won twice, and the International Masters Regatta, in which he skippered a boat against some of the world’s greatest sailboat racers. Jimmy and Mickey’s Chris Craft cabin cruiser, Another Summer (awarded “Most Elegant” in 2003), exhibited at the TYC’s annual Concours d’ Elegance and served as the flagship for many TYC events. He was an avid skier, enjoying the great snow and sun at Squaw Valley.

Jimmy is survived by his wife Mickey of Plattsburgh, New York, daughters Jill Gregory of Newport Beach and Jessica Tate of Sacramento, son-in-law Mike Tate of Sacramento, sister Betty Carroll of Spruce Pine, North Carolina, and grandchildren Kate Curtis, Alex Tate, and Parker Tate. A Memorial Service will be held at the Tahoe Yacht Club at a future date. As Jimmy would say, “It was a fabulous life.”