Johann Josef Standteiner

Johann “Hans” Joseph Standteiner, born March 13, 1930 passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on May 29, 2019. Hans was born in the mountains of Bad Gastein, Austria. In 1959, he was lured to Sugarbush, Vermont to teach skiing, and met his beloved wife, Alice. Shortly thereafter the couple moved to Indian Head, Michigan where they started a family and Hans accepted a ski coaching position. Their love of the mountains and skiing brought them out west to Sugar Bowl, California in 1968 where Hans ran the ski-racing program.

At every turn, Hans and Alice created unforgettable memories and lifelong friendships.

In 1970, the young family moved to Squaw Valley, where they raised their five children and welcomed countless others into their home and lives. Skiing remained the centerpiece of their life in Squaw Valley. Hans was the Ski School Director and never missed an opportunity to coach and provide valuable insight to young ski racers. Alice was a founder of “The Gingerbread House”, where local and out of town children learned to ski.

Hans was a skilled artisan and blacksmith and in 1968 founded the thriving business, “Forge and Anvil”, which is now ”Mountain Forge”. Passing on his trade to his two sons, Hansi and Toni, the Standteiners continue to create masterful pieces of decorative iron for homes around the Lake Tahoe area.

More than anything, Hans loved being “Opa” to his 12 cherished grandchildren, tirelessly cheering them on in life and from the skiing and soccer sidelines until his final day.

Hans is survived by his five children, 12 grandchildren and scores of beloved friends and family who will forever remember his sparkling blue eyes, bright smile, easy laughter, and huge heart.

Please join us in celebrating his life on August 17, 2019, at 3pm on the KT deck in Squaw Valley