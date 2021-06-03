Johanna Ramelow
February 20, 1919 – February 12, 2021
Johanna Ramelow, a longtime Tahoe resident, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Cascades of Grass Valley assisted living facility. She was just 6 days shy of her 102nd birthday. Johanna and her late husband Hans moved to Lake Tahoe in 1964 and raised three children here. Hans worked at Mt Rose and subsequently Tahoe Donner for many years and both of them were lifelong skiers, hikers and RV enthusiasts. They traveled widely throughout the western United States. Johanna was born in Nurnberg Germany and was the first German war bride to reach the USA. She was married to US Army Major, Thomas Brackett, of Boston Massachusetts, and on his untimely early death found herself alone with three small children. But her indomitable spirit attracted Hans, himself an escapee from East Germany, and they were happily married for more than 40 years. Johanna was a wonderful mother and grandmother to her five grandchildren and will be remembered with love for a very long time.
