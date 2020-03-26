John Edmund Collins Jr.

Provided Photo

John Edmund Collins Jr. (known as Ed or Eddie), a resident of Truckee since 1985, passed away peacefully from Leukemia in his home on February 19, 2020 at the age of 69. Ed is preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister Nancy. He is survived by his wife; Jaimie, his children; Sean and Alyssa; his sister Kathy and many other cousins, family and friends.

Ed was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 25, 1950 to John Edmund Collins Sr. and Thelma Trammel. He then moved with his parents to the San Fernando Valley where he welcomed his two sisters into the world. Growing up as the eldest between his sisters and three close cousins, he was known for being the leader. Ed was involved throughout high school in basketball and baseball. After high school, he went onto live in the East Bay Area for a short time, and then returned back to the San Fernando Valley.

In 1984, Ed became a licensed painting contractor and formed his own painting business, Unique Painting. He had a real passion for painting and often it was expressed in such attention and detail, a special quality in his work . He loved connecting with people and beautifying their homes.

Ed married Jaimie in Encino, California on April 13th, 1985. They then moved up to Truckee in June of 1985 and began building their home. Ed and Jaimie finished building in early 1988, and shortly after, in 1990 and 1993, they welcomed the birth of their son and daughter. Ed loved spending time with his family and pets outside on their back deck at their home in Truckee. Additionally, one of his favorite places to go with his family was Russian Gulch State Park near Mendocino, California.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Ed was a passionate fisherman, and spent a lot of the time fishing many lakes of the Tahoe basin including Donner Lake. On the North Coast too with his family, deep sea fishing trips were common in such adventures. He also embarked on fishing trips to Alaska, British Columbia, and the Elk River in Oregon to catch halibut and salmon.

Furthermore, Ed loved sports and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Golden State Warriors. He encouraged his children to participate in sports while growing up and also coached his children’s recreational league teams. Moreover, he always encouraged his children to do anything they set their minds to, and was a very proud father of both of them.

Ed had the biggest heart, and he had a warm and welcoming spirit to anyone who crossed his path. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

On July 25, 2020, Ed’s family will hold a Celebration of Life for him, on what would have been his 70th birthday.