John Francis Desmond

Provided Photo

John Francis

Desmond

September 6, 1930 – January 1, 2021

John Francis Desmond, age 90, died on January 1, 2021, in Reno, Nevada.

Beloved by his extended family, Frank, as he was known, was born and raised in San Francisco. After a brief move to Napa, California, he relocated permanently to Reno, Nevada, in 1958. A pharmacist, he established the Keystone Owl Drugstore with his business partner, Jim Henderson, which was a fixture in northwest Reno for 38 years.

He is survived by his much-loved wife of 65 years, Jennie, whom he met at the University of Wyoming; their seven children, Mary Duffy, Susan Desmond-Hellmann, Judith Heath, Kevin Desmond, Theresa Desmond, John Desmond, and Jennifer Desmond; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Evelyn Lehane, and two brothers, Tom Desmond and Gerald Desmond; cousins, nieces, and nephews, and many friends.

A longtime parishioner of St. Albert the Great Church, he was devoted to service and to his faith.

He will be warmly remembered for his kindness and generosity, his humor, and his love of Donner Lake and the cabin he built there.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Desmond Family Scholarship Fund at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School, 110 Bishop Manogue Drive, Reno, Nevada 89511. For more information please call 775-336-6060 or email april.gonzales@bishopmanogue.org.

Due to COVID-related concerns, we will gather to celebrate Frank’s life when it is safe to do so.