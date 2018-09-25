August 15, 1944 ~ January 22, 2018

John Frederick Ballard Jr, 73, was born on August 15, 1944 to John and Leslie Ballard of Notus, Idaho. He passed on January 22, 2018 at Lake Wildwood CA.

John spent his childhood living on a farm in rural southwest Idaho with his parents and older brother, Fred. It was there that he cultivated his love of life's experiences and people. After high school and 2 years in college, he ultimately landed in the Bay Area of California, where he actively participated in a communal community, "Morehouse" during much of the 1970s. He lived in these communities in Oakland, Rohnert Park, and Lafayette.

John then moved with his family to Tahoe City, where he established and progressively grew his own contracting business, providing mainly residential construction support to north and west shore community. He also purchased and managed the Timberline water company until 2018. It was here that he also met his wife of 25 years, Betsy. John ultimately settled in Lake Wildwood, (with regular winter sabbaticals to Palm Desert) where he was actively involved in the community until he passed.

John was gregarious and stood out in a crowd. He was tall and handsome with a striking deep voice. He was never afraid to initiate up a conversation with a stranger. He loved life and always sought to always maximize his experiences. In early adulthood, he might call it "responsible hedonism." He consistently sought out to be the "good guy," a friend to all—a trait that endeared him to many. He loved golf, barbecuing, fishing, and serving people in a celebratory atmosphere.

He was preceded in death by his second son, Travis; his father, his brother, Fred; and mother. John is survived by his wife Betsy, and his three sons, Tim, Sam, and John. He also has 10 grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held on October 7th, 2018 at the Tahoe City Golf Course (Tahoe City, CA) at 1pm. There will be an informal golf outing (9 holes) at 10am that day. Please feel free to send pictures, or RSVP at johnballardmemorial@gmail.com.