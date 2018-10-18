Unexpectedly, and all too soon, John Norman Minnis, of Hirschdale, California died on Friday the 5th of October 2018. He will be sorely missed by Miriam Huesken Minnis, his wife of 47 years, his son William and wife Michelle, his son Timothy and girlfriend Taylor, his brother Richard and wife Jennifer, and his sister Kathy Mathis and husband Robert. John's extended family include 4 grandchildren, and innumerable friends and acquaintances who have been touched by the amazing persona of John Minnis.

Born on July 5, 1949 in Melrose Massachusetts, John's family moved to south Florida, where he would spend his youth enjoying the outdoor opportunities of the Sunshine State. John graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 1967, and afterwards attended Gogebic Community College in Ironwood, Michigan. He joined the Navy in 1969, and served on the USS San Marcos LSD-25, homeported at the Naval Amphibious Base in Little Creek, VA., where he made both Mediterranean and Caribbean cruises.

On leave in Florida, he met Miriam Huesken, who would become his bride and lifelong soulmate on July 22, 1971. After leaving the Navy, John and Miriam packed their Jeep CJ6, and headed for Alaska. They made it as far as Donner Lake where they decided to winter over before heading on to the Yukon. They were still in the Truckee area 47 years later. John and Miriam loved the area, and

found a home in nearby Hirschdale overlooking the Truckee River, where they decided to set down roots and raise a family. He worked for the Public Utility Department, Mountain Hardware and Sports, and eventually started his own business, "Minnis Maintenance". John was a member of the Tahoe Faith Fellowship in Tahoe City and eventually became their assistant Pastor, a position he held for over twenty years.

John was a passionate fisherman in all its guises. He joined Kokanee Power in 1998, became a board member, and later Vice President. During his tenure, Kokanee Power went from a small fishing club to the largest organization of its kind in the United States.

Veteran, Sportsman, Businessman, Board Member, Pastor, Father, and Husband were all part of who John was, and why he will be so sorely missed by all who knew him.