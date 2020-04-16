Josef Suter

Joe Suter, 88 of Truckee peacefully passed away April 1, 2020. Born to Franz & Lina Suter in Moutathal, Switzerland, on November 10, 1931. He was the 4th of children and they lived a very humble life. At a young age the family moved to Ibach/Schwyz and that is where he spent his youth and attended school. In 1953 at the age of 22 he immigrated to the USA in pursuit of The American Dream. Joe worked as a Milker on a dairy farm in Newark/Pleasanton California. Later he went to work in Truckee falling timber until he was drafted into the US Army. While stationed in Germany, he met and married his wife Herta Schleser in 1958. Shortly after welcoming their first son they made their way back to the USA and bought their first home together in Floriston, California. They had two more children, another son and then finally a daughter. Later they made their home in Truckee where he lived until his last day. In 1979 at the age of 48 he started Joe Suter Construction. His business was very successful and he credited much of that success to Herta. The two were married 54 years before Herta passed in 2012, but he remained faithful to her until his last breath. Joe was an active member of The Sierra, Ripon and Newark Swiss Clubs. He was a big supporter of The Sierra Swiss Club and he often would loan out his garage for Swiss Club events. In the summer he would let the Swiss Wrestlers practice in his yard. He loved listening to Swiss music, attending Swiss Club events and watching Swiss Wrestling. When he was at the Swiss club events Joe would always draw a crowd because he was such an amazing joke teller. Most of his jokes were highly inappropriate, but somehow he could get away with that! No matter how many times he told the same joke his friends would laugh like it was the first time they heard it. When he was home you could always find him watching Old Westerns or Skyping with friends near and far. Joe loved collecting coins and he would often give them out to his friends and family. Although Joe and Herta loved to visit Switzerland and Germany he always said that the USA was his home. In the last few years of his life he spent nearly every morning at Zuri Coffee with one of his children or grandchildren enjoying croissants and coffee lattes. Anyone who knew Joe would tell you he had a very generous heart, but he wasn’t afraid to tell you exactly what he thought or how he felt. He could be a little rough around the edges, but that was what made people love and respect him. Joe will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends, he was truly one of a kind. Joe is survived by his sons, Josef Jr. (Kathy), Herbert (Tina) & daughter Silvia (Urs) Gwerder; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Herta in 2012. There will be a Celebration of Life, but due to COVID-19 the details are uncertain at this time. Remembrances: Sierra Swiss Club, 10338 Shore Pine Rd. Truckee CA 96161