Joseph Copeland
Copeland
October 24, 2020
Joe was born in June 1935 in Paradise, California. He passed on October 24, 2020 in Sparks, and is survived by his sisters, Arlene and Betty, his Step-Daughter Robin, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He is joining his beloved wife, Mary, in the kingdom of Heaven. Joe was the first paid Truckee Fire Chief and he gave life-long service to the people of Truckee.
