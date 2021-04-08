Joyce Collins

Joyce Collins

April 3, 1934 – January 28, 2021

Born in Skowhegan, Maine to Aurele and Alma Caouette, Joyce was the eldest child of four siblings. Joyce grew up in Lewiston Maine where she met and married the love of her life Daniel Collins in May of 1951. Joyce and Dan moved to Southern California shortly after being married where both found employment at Lockheed and quickly started their family. Upon retirement in 1982, Joyce and Dan relocated to Truckee California with their two sons where she happily lived until her husband’s death in 2002. Not a day went by where Joyce didn’t think of her beloved DannyBoy.

Despite her physical limitations from birth, Joyce had a zest for adventure. She loved to travel and meet new people. The love she had for her husband, children, and grandchildren was her fuel for life. She had a knack for befriending just about anyone and was always quick to offer her expert advice or hysterical unfiltered opinions whether you wanted to hear them or not. Joyce will be deeply missed by her loving family, although they are comforted in knowing she will forever be in the presence of God’s loving grace and eternally reunited with the love of her life, Daniel.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Infant son Michael Patrick, brother Kenneth, and sister Janice. Joyce is survived by her children; Daughters, Debra (Cory) Tatz, and Janet. Sons Robert (Kathy), and Ronald. Grandchildren: Tiffany (Robert) Ament, Shaun, Alicia, Mikayla (Brian) Bennett, Megan, Caleb, and Chloe, along with great-granddaughter Taryn, and arriving this summer, Baby Girl Bennett.

The family would like to thank all the staff at the Brookdale Vista Assisted Living Center in Sparks NV for their love and never-ending care in making the last few years of Joyce’s life honorable and respectful.

Please watch over us Mom, you are forever free from the lifelong pain of your broken body. May you and Dad proudly sore with the eagles you both so loved and know how grateful we are to be your children. We love you!