Judith Mayorga
January 26, 2021
Born on April 15th, 1940 in Berkeley CA, Judy spent most of her childhood in the San Francisco Bay Area and was a graduate of UC Davis. Upon graduation, Judy was captured by a sense of adventure and spent a year in Denmark where she learned to weave. Even though Judy was a school teacher for 31 years, her favorite pastimes and pursuits continued to be art as a medium for self-expression. Another pursuit was to race down the ski hill as a Far West Ski Association competitor, which she began in 1979. Once the snow melted, she and her husband, Guillermo “Bill”, could be found hiking the Sierra or volunteering for numerous outdoor related organizations. Judy passed away peacefully and leaves us, but joins her beloved husband of 46 years who preceded her in death.
