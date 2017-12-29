Judith R. Lillie

Former Incline Village resident Judy Lillie, 70, passed away November 4, 2017 in Massachusetts. The South Dakota native was raised in Aberdeen and graduated from high school and college there.

She moved to Southern California where she met her husband John Lillie, who wrote specialty insurance for movies and show business entertainers. Judy became friends with Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and other entertainers during this part of her life.

While living in Southern California, Judy became an accomplished windsurfer. She told tales of windsurfing to their favorite restaurants on Balboa Island, and then paddling back after dinner and drinks. However, her close friends tend to believe she left her board on the island and retrieved it the next day.

Judy and John moved to Incline Village in the early 1980s where John served a term as a Trustee on the IVGID Board, and Judy opened her Honey Mountain Hams business. This popular restaurant was famous for its torch-glazed, spiral cut hams together with its split pea soup and homemade meat loaf sandwiches. Long-time residents will remember Judy and her mother, Margaret Bennett, working very long hours, particularly over the holidays, filling the many orders for these highly treasured hams.

Even after selling Honey Mountain Hams to Ben and Sherri Hedges and the Mahaffeys, she kept a watchful eye on the business to make sure the ham orders were properly filled. Judy later went to work at Rookies as its bookkeeper where she also served as a de facto housemother to John Brennan and Serge Rigisich. She cherished their relationship and was clearly part of the Rookies family. In her spare time, she worked for the local Men's Polo Club, coordinating membership rolls, tee times and miscellaneous events for the golf group.

Some women may amass shoe collections, but Judy's love was hats-all colors, shapes, and styles. She was known for her ability to wear any hat and look great.

All her many friends in Incline Village will greatly miss her. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband John, who were waiting in heaven to embrace her. She is survived by her sister, Tracy Rock.

Judy was to be cremated in Massachusetts. Her friends are planning a Celebration of her Life this coming summer at the Paddlewheel. In the meantime, raise a glass and say a prayer for her.