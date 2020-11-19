Julia Pride

Julia Pride

October 23, 2020

Former longtime Alpine Meadows resident, Julia “Julie” Pride, 82, died October 23, 2020 at her home of almost 5 years in Reno, Nevada. She died peacefully with her dog Minou, “Minnie”, at her side.

Julie and her husband of over 50 years, Alfred “Al” Pride built their home in Alpine Meadows in the 1970’s. Julie followed Captain Al Pride around the world during his Naval career before they settled in Tahoe. Julie was a true, strong willed adventurer. She and Al sailed the Bahamas, the Caribbean, the canals of France, and they spent many a summer at their cabin on Sebec Lake in Maine. Julie was an avid skier at Tahoe during many a winter. A lover of dogs, Julie always had one or two “children” at her side. Julie was an amazing cook and homemaker, always ready to provide a delicious meal to those that came by.

Julie was preceded in death by her husband, Al and is survived by her brother and sister in law David and Kay Currier and their 3 children AND Julie’s sister in law Carol Pride Lemeshewsky and her three children. At Julie’s request, no service will be held.

Donations may be made in Julie’s name to the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.