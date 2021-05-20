Julie Anne Bassett Meadors
Bassett Meadors
April 6, 1944 – April 27, 2021
We, Kenneth and Richard, are sad to inform you that our beloved mother, Julie Anne (Bassett) Meadors, has passed away. She was known as “The Nanny of Lake Tahoe.” We are grieving right now and thank you for all of your prayers. She will be missed immensely. We know she is in the hands of our Heavenly Father. (BYE FOR NOW)
