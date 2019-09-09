Julie Anne Ginocchio, 76, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes

at her home in Lake Tahoe on August 15th, 2019. Julie was raised in Walnut

Creek, attended Las Lomas High School and was a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley. Julie was an elementary school teacher for many years and when she retired from teaching, she moved back to the place she loved the most – the family cabin in Carnelian Bay near the shores of Lake Tahoe.



Julie cherished her years in Tahoe and the regular visits from her children

and grandchildren and the peace that she felt sitting by the lake with her

dog and a good book.



Julie is survived by her siblings Greg, Peter, and Donna, her three children,

Tom, Paul and Greg, her daughters in law Kelly and Tammie, her son in law

Kevin, and her grandchildren, Luca, Jack, Frank, Tristan, Hazel, and Milan.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 4th from 11am – 2pm at the Heather Farms Community Center Lakeside Room in Walnut Creek. The address is: 301 N San Carlos Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94598.

Doors open at 10:30am and all are welcome to attend.