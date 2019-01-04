Kate Miles – March 26, 1920 – December 20, 2018. Kate was born in Billings, Montana, and moved with her family to Santa Ana, California, in 1922. She graduated from high school at 16 and attended San Jose State where she received her teaching credential. She returned to Santa Ana where she taught until 1945 when she joined the American Red Cross and was sent to Italy to run

a bakery for the American Army. In Italy she met her future husband, Sky Miles, a first lieutenant with the 34thdivision. They were married in Naples and returned to civilian life in California. Kate resumed her teaching career in the Long Beach area. In 1962, the family bought Cottage Pines Motel on Donner Lake and moved up north. Kate resumed teaching in the Tahoe-Truckee Unified

School District until her retirement in 1979, after teaching at Truckee Elementary, as a consultant for the school district and finally as the principal at Kings Beach Elementary. After retiring, she and Sky took off on their boat for the San Juan Islands and then down to Mexico and into the Sea of Cortez, finally settling in Coronado, California. In 2010, Kate moved with her daughter to Beaumont, California, to be near the rest of her family. She died peacefully on December 20 with her family around her. Her daughters, Connie Miles, Cathy Frates, two grandchildren, Jason Frates and Amanda Woodruff and four great-grandchildren, survive her. All who loved and knew her will miss her.