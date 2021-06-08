Katherine Languille Felte

Katherine Languille Felte

May 9, 1920 – May 4, 2021

Katherine “Kay” Felte of Brockway, California, passed away peacefully in her home with family at her side on May 4, 2021. She was just five days from celebrating her 101st birthday.

Kay is survived by her six children Kris Felte of Sacramento, Steve (Teresa) Felte of Rio Vista, CA, Ann Felte of Gardnerville, NV, Calvin (Gretchen) Felte of Fallon, NV, Katie (Jim) Palatinus of Newcastle, CA, & Mark (Kathleen) Felte of Reno, NV; seven grandsons: Kitt (Lillian) Felte of Kailua Kona, HI, Kevin (Jessica) Felte of Sacramento, CA, David (Nina) Felte of Cotati, CA, BJ (Laura) Schilling of Reno, NV, Randall Felte of Kings Beach, CA, Matt Palatinus of Petaluma, CA, Jake Felte of Reno, NV, seven granddaughters: Jennifer (Rick) Elwood of Sacramento, CA, Dawn (Charles) Roscoe of Clayton, NC, Jaci (Tom) McCune of Carson City, NV, Molley Felte of Kings Beach, CA, Renie Felte of College Station, TX, Nicole Palatinus of Reno, NV, Julia Felte of Reno, NV, and step granddaughter Amelia (Adam) Brush of Reno,NV, and eighteen great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews both on the Languille and the Felte side of the family.

Kay is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Jack Felte, who passed away in 2012, daughter in law Kathy Felte, brother Jack Languille, her parents and eight brother and sister in laws, their spouses, and several nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial service is scheduled for later this summer at the Felte family home. You may send condolences to Felte Family at P.O. Box 56, Kings Beach, CA. 96143. In lieu of flowers the family would like you to consider donating to Tahoe Forest Health System at tfhd.com/giving, Sierra Senior Services at sierraseniors.org, or to a charity of your choice in her memory.