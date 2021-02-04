Kevin McCall

Provided Photo

Kevin McCall

April 18, 1955 – January 27, 2021

Kevin Dale McCall passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at his home in Reno, Nevada. He was 65.

Born and raised in Kansas City, MO in 1955, he was a graduate of Shawnee Mission East High School. He studied Landscape Architecture at the University of Arizona before working at firms from New York to Hong Kong. His designs can be seen from the skyscrapers of Jakarta to the sports centers and skate parks of the Tahoe area.

During his time in the Reno Tahoe area, he also sat as Chair on the Truckee Donner Parks and Recreation Commission.

He was an enthusiastic athlete who always took pride in his health and fitness. He had a 2nd Degree Black Belt in Taekwondo and was an avid rock climber in Yosemite and Tahoe. He was also a talented artist, at times producing a prolific amount of work. Examples of his “Pop Art” can be found in the Reno News and Review.

He leaves behind friends and family from around the world. His larger than life personality and fun seeking attitude left anyone who met him with lasting memories. His ashes will be spread across his many favorite climbing and hiking destinations.

“If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs and blaming it on you,

If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you, but make allowance for their doubting too;

If you can wait and not be tired by waiting, or being lied about, don’t deal in lies,

or being hated, don’t give way to hating, and yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise”

-From the poem ‘If’ by Rudyard Kipling