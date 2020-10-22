Kevin McDonald

Provided Photo

Kevin McDonald

January 12, 1952 – October 13, 2020

Kevin E. McDonald, age 68, of Truckee, CA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Kevin was born in Mineral Point, Wisconsin and grew up in Madison, Wisconsin graduating from LaFollette High School in 1970. After graduating from UW Whitewater he headed to Vail, Colorado to enjoy his love of skiing and the mountains. He moved to San Clemente, California before relocating to Truckee, CA again to enjoy the mountain life. Recently he had moved to Chico, CA to be closer to his son. Kevin was a die-hard Green Bay Packer fan, huge hockey fan, avid fisherman, loved playing golf and watching baseball.

Kevin is survived by his children, Tim (Raven) of Chico, CA and Jamie (Derek) of Reno, NV; Julie McDonald (sister) of Madison, WI and many friends / family across the United States.

His parents, Edward and Virginia, and brother Timothy, preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the ALS Association.

A celebration of life will be planned for Kevin sometime in 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Thank you for all the loving and kind messages. It has helped us through this difficult time. Signing off from the High and Lonesome one last time.

To view online and leave condolences for the family please go to http://www.NewtonBracewell.com.