Kyle Patrick Colby

Kyle Patrick

Colby

May 9, 1978 – February 2, 2021

Kyle Colby, May 9, 1978 -February 2, 2021.

On February 2nd our blessed soul and beautiful son, Kyle, left us to join Kobe in heaven.

Kyle was born in Truckee, California to James (JC) Colby and Patricia Colby Bush.

He leaves behind his daughter, Olivia Colby, sister Laura Colby Adams; brother James Colby III. Also his dad James Colby, step mom Ilene Colby and mother Patricia C. Bush, and girl friend Tracy McGary. Nieces/nephews Michael Adams, Shelby Adams Heywood and Edwin Colby, and brother in law Shawn Adams.

Kyle was a graduate of North Tahoe High School and !eaves many fellow alumni who shared a long lasting and loving relationships, which burns strong today.

Kyle lived in North Tahoe til 2014, where he loved the outdoor lifestyle and sports, that he could never get enough of during his time with us.

In 2014, he moved with his Dad, step mom, daughter and girlfriend to Florence, Oregon, where he and Dad became crabbing fanatics on the Oregon Coast.

Kyle’s humor and kindness will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing this caring and loving soul..

A memorial service will be held in North Tahoe this summer.