LaRoy Carroll
December 9, 1929 – June 2, 2021
LaRoy Wayne Carroll was born in Porterville, CA, and passed away in Cameron Park, CA,
He was preceded in death by his first wife MaeRue (Clark) Carroll, brother Loyd Carroll and son Bruce Carroll.
He is survived by his wife Jan Carroll (Placerville), daughter Sabrina Carroll (Carmichael) and brother Duane Carroll (Walnut Creek).
He worked for the California Department of Transportation for 39 years. He started in an entry-level position and rose through the ranks until he was the superintendent of highway maintenance stationed in Truckee, CA.
He was interested in photography, gardening, woodworking, aeronautics – he flew Cessna and Mooney, and was a senior member of the Civil Air Patrol – and genealogy (having traced the Carroll line back to the mid-1700s in Virginia).
He will be buried in the family plot in Porterville, CA.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User