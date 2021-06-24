LaRoy Carroll

December 9, 1929 – June 2, 2021

LaRoy Wayne Carroll was born in Porterville, CA, and passed away in Cameron Park, CA,

He was preceded in death by his first wife MaeRue (Clark) Carroll, brother Loyd Carroll and son Bruce Carroll.

He is survived by his wife Jan Carroll (Placerville), daughter Sabrina Carroll (Carmichael) and brother Duane Carroll (Walnut Creek).

He worked for the California Department of Transportation for 39 years. He started in an entry-level position and rose through the ranks until he was the superintendent of highway maintenance stationed in Truckee, CA.

He was interested in photography, gardening, woodworking, aeronautics – he flew Cessna and Mooney, and was a senior member of the Civil Air Patrol – and genealogy (having traced the Carroll line back to the mid-1700s in Virginia).

He will be buried in the family plot in Porterville, CA.