Larry Caughey
March 3, 2016
Larry Caughey passed away 5 years ago on March 3, 2016.
He was a Son and Brother, to His Mother, Diane Ferro, & Sister to Cindy Hampton. He is still missed so very much! Tho He was shunned by part of His own family, He knew that when He was at Our House He was Loved
Unconditionally, without being judged for what He said or did.
We will always treasure those times that we were able to share with Him.
He will be in Our Heart’s forever and remembered those times that we had with Him.
He had such a Big Heart and tried so hard to be a peacemaker for so long.
To this day, He still leaves a hole in Our Heart.
