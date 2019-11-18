Larry Eugene Colborn

Larry Eugene Colborn of Dewey, AZ, passed away on November 9, 2019, under hospice care in his home, surrounded by his wife and children.

Larry was born in Elgin, Illinois, on November 15, 1934, to Marjorie (Bradbury) and Albert Colborn. Larry grew up in Dundee/Carpentersville, Illinois, graduated from the University of Illinois at Champaign Urbana, did graduate work at Pepperdine University, and served nearly 3 years in the U.S. Army on Okinawa.

Larry began his 35 year career in the insurance industry with Safeco (now Liberty Mutual) in southern California. He then was an Assistant Vice President at Metropolitan Property and Liability in Rhode Island and ultimately retired from the industry as a Vice President of Cal Farm Insurance in Sacramento.

Along the way, Larry coached his kids’ swim meets, baseball and soccer teams, and track events. He was a marathon runner, played a little golf, did a little snow skiing and waterskiing. Larry sang baritone in a barbershop quartet and chorus in Truckee, CA; he was a master wood carver of “duffer” ducks and waterfowl that were sold in Tahoe area galleries. He carved Canes of Courage for returning veterans; he played harmonica, guitar and banjo. Larry was a renaissance man. Most of all, he was a good and honorable man.

He is survived by his wife, Loretta, his children Annecara Casasola (Edgar), Laura Wampler (Steve), James Colborn (Sara), and Kristin Boatright (Mark), as well as seven beloved grandchildren and 3 great grands.

A celebration of Larry’s beautiful life will be held at a later date in Dewey, AZ.

Arrangements were made by the Neptune Society, Tempe, AZ, 480-785-7000.