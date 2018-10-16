1931 ~ 2018

His love of nature shows his true grace. He may be remembered with his Wolf-Dog.

Leonids Maktenieks was born in Riga, Latvia August 7, 1931.

He left his war-torn village and traveled with an open mind and with vision to build the life he saw for himself. His love stretched across the sea to his homeland that he was denied as a young man.

My grandfather's voice filled rooms, his open and loving nature would not reveal his stoic side.

He was truly a man who gave much to the world, through his career in Aerospace, but more so to his family and friends. His humility was uncanny, just as his imagination and devotion to living his life. With his passing on September 15, 2018, I find myself humbled and in awe with the nature that captivated him.

He built our family cabin in Alpine Meadow in 1962 while still in college – always knowing that one day he would retire in this beautiful place – This is where he planted our family legacy. I am sure he found peace in it, as he always had peace within himself.

He is survived by his devoted wife Collene, his loving mother of his children – Renate, his children – Anthony, Leo Jr. and Tracy, his grandchildren – Robert, Andrew, Briana and Grace.

Leo joins his son Peter in heavenly peace.

A memorial service will be held April 28th, 2019 in Lake Tahoe. Details will be announced at a later date.

Please contact Tracy Maktenieks @ tjbjgj@yahoo.com to provide your address to receive the memorial details.