Leslie Lance Guilford

January 6, 2021

Leslie Lance Guilford, 82, of Imlay, Nevada passed away peacefully on January 6th, 2021.

Les was born in Wanganui, New Zealand to James (Chum) and Florence Guilford and was the eldest of 3 brothers. He is preceded in death by Chum, Florence, and brothers Roger and Lindsay.

Leslie immigrated to the US in in the early 1960’s and through his love of the mountains found a position teaching skiing in Squaw Valley, CA which then turned into various mountain operations positions during his tenure at Squaw Valley. He was a master machinist having learned his trade on the New Zealand Railway. In 1974, he brought his skills to use at Viking Metallurgical Corp. in Verdi, NV where he ran one of the world’s largest lathes and worked until his retirement in 2000. Leslie loved the American West and felt a deep connection to the arid open spaces and blue skies of Nevada where he enjoyed spending time on his ranch in the Buena Vista Valley. He volunteered at the Reno Rodeo for over 20 years manning the same security gate and was always dressed in a crisp, starched Western button down, pressed Wranglers, cowboy boots, and a white straw Resistol.

He took great pride in being an American citizen, was an avid reader of western history, and a trivia master. Les was grateful for the helping hands of his neighbors during his many years in Imlay, for the care he was given during his last months, and for all the friendships he made along his journey. His two greatest passions in life were his children and skiing. He will be remembered as a loving dad and grandpa. Leslie was kind, gentle, warm hearted, an incredible listener, and will be dearly missed.

Leslie is survived by daughter Amie (Max) Bervy of Vail, CO; and son, Peter (Marguerite) Guilford of Raphine, VA; four grandchildren, Max III and Katie Bervy, Addison and Daisy Guilford; and former spouse Patti Guilford.

Per Les’ wishes, there will not be a memorial service, rather his family will hike and ski on his favorite mountains in California and Nevada in celebration of his life. Memorial contributions can be made to the Oglala Sioux Tribe COVID 19 Disaster Relief Fund. https://www.oglalalakotanation.info