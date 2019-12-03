Linda Donohue

Linda Ann Donohue 1/20/1954 – 11/25/2019 Linda passed away quietly in her sleep on November 25, 2019 after a 12-year battle with cancer.

Born in New York City, New York on January 20, 1954, she lived most of her life in her beloved home of Truckee and the Lake Tahoe area. Linda lived life to the fullest. Her 41 years as a United flight attendant allowed her to follow and share her passion for travel, especially adventure to places like Morocco, Bali, Thailand, Borneo, Costa Rica, Kenya and Nepal.

Her other passion was her family. She would rearrange her work schedule so she never missed a school play, ball games, ski races or volunteering for field trips for her sons school years.

She was such a genuine, caring person who built so many special connections with some of the most amazing people.

Linda had such a strong and determined mindset through it all, even until the very end. She believed that everyday was such a blessing and everyone who knew her felt that attitude.

She is loved, she will be missed, and she will never be forgotten.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Bush, her sons Zachary Bush (Bozeman, MT), Matthew Bush (Reno, Nevada) and a sister Barb Carey (Tipton, Iowa) and stepmother Arlean Donohue (Lakeview, OH)

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.