Lola June Owen November 12, 1929 – November 30, 2019

On November 30th, 2019, Lola June Owen passed away at the age of 90. Lola Watkins was born in Glasgow, Mt., November 12, 1929, raised in a log cabin, and was educated in a one room schoolhouse.

Lola loved playing with her little sister Francis and the kittens in the barn, but hated cleaning the rabbit hutches.

Lola married John Owen and they raised six children, Robert, Sharon, Leslie, Shirley, Darice, and Tamara.

In 1974, the family moved to Lake Tahoe as owners of Sierra Sheet Metal in North Lake Tahoe. Lola had a lifelong love of learning and was a natural teacher. Shortly after arriving in Tahoe she took classes in oil painting, watercolor, and sculpting. Lakeside Art Gallery in Kings Beach was born, and Lola operated the business, conducting classes or arranging for visiting art instructors, for more than 30 years. Lola and John retired in 2007 relocating to Loyalton, CA. Lola was quickly teaching once again at the senior center and opened an art center on Main Street. Lola instilled her passion for art and nature in her family and students.

Lola is survived by her husband, 4 daughters, 16 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at the Community Center, 605 School Street in Loyalton CA at 11 AM. Contact: lolajowenservice@gmail.com