Lona Maye Boren

September 6, 1935 – September 8, 2021

Lona Maye Boren, born 9/6/1935, passed away peacefully in her sleep on 9/8/2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Jack Boren. She is survived by her 5 children, John, Richard, Suzanne, Roger and Brooke Boren. She is loved and cherished by many, especially her 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Our hearts are heavy but find peace in knowing she has climbed that beautiful, golden stairway home.

