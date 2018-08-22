January 3, 1968 – August 14, 2018

Lorraine Anne (Daul) Radzville passed away on August 14, 2018 after years of fighting physical and mental illness. She was 50 years old. Lori was born on January 3, 1968 in Detroit, Michigan. She was the 8th of 9 children born to John and Elaine Daul.

Lori was a member of the 1985 Milford High School “Dream Team” of varsity cheerleaders who won the Michigan State Championship title for the Class A Division. It was the only time Milford High School had ever won the state title. In August of 1984, the team qualified and went to Orlando, Florida to compete in the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships a week after winning the state title. The team was extremely close and continues to have a very special bond today.

Lori then moved to Arizona at the age of 18 to attend Drafting school. Lori was a professional draftsperson for 25 years, drafting for various companies until she started RadzDrafting in Truckee, California.

In 1996, Lori married Steve. Soon after, they bought a house and made Truckee their home, where they raised their children. Lori was a devoted wife and mother. Her children were the light of her life.

Lori is remembered by her family and friends as an energized lover of life, and an absolute spark of joy and laughter! She had a witty sense of humor, but always brought an open heart and genuine kindness. She was the best "power hugger" one could ever meet. This was her way of saying I accept you and I love you.

She was so passionate for serving others. She would give you the clothes off her back if you needed them. One of her most generous contributions was her ability to befriend and sponsor multiple people in recovery. She was very proud of her 17 years of sobriety with the help of AA.

Lori was very strong in her faith and was a member of the Tahoe Forest Church family. She shared her love for Jesus with everyone, but most importantly with her children, Robert and Ellie.

Lori loved to share her artistic talents with her daughter’s Girl Scout troop. She was always first to volunteer to help make signs, or any crafts for the girls. We always knew something special was coming when Lori came to a troop meeting. Her creativity was endless.

She is survived by her devoted husband Steve, and loving children Janell, Robert and Ellie. She is also survived by her siblings: Patrick (Sheila) Daul, Michael (Sharon) Daul, John (Debbie) Daul, Holly Daul, and Andrew (Stacey) Daul. She is preceded in death by mother Elaine, her father John, stepmother Karen Marie, sisters Barbara and Mary Kay, brothers Robert and Timothy, her sister-in-law Kathy, and her nephew Sergeant Andrew Daul. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, and many dear devoted friends who join with Lori’s family in mourning her death and giving thanks to God for her life among them.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tahoe Forest Church or through Go Fund Me at http://www.gofundme.com/lori-radzville-memorial-fund to be used to help others.

A celebration of Lori’s life will be held on Friday, August 24th at Tahoe Forest Church, starting at 6pm. Tahoe Forest Church is located at 10315 Hirschdale Road. Upon entering, follow the signs to the church below. All are welcome.