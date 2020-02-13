Lorraine Free

Lorraine M Free May 29, 1925 – Jan. 31, 2020 Lorraine M Free was born in Rochester MN on May 29, 1925, to Kenneth and Martha (Schwankee) Crandall. She married her high school sweetheart Lloyd Free after he served in WW 2. They moved to Lyons Oregon where they raised 5 children and built their first house. Next they moved to Perez (Tulelake) Ca, where another child was born and another house was built. Truckee Ca was next where they built two homes. While in Truckee Lorraine worked for the U.S. Post Office and Lloyd for the Ca Agriculture Inspection Station. Moving on to Fairfield, CA Lloyd worked for US customs and the home was the gathering place for family holidays. Lloyd passed in 1995 and son Michael in 2016.

Lorraine lives on in the memory of her 5 children. Gretchen (Shayne) Wallace, Patricia (Gregg) Gunkel, Linda (Van Sprinkle) Chounet, Steve (Carol Austin) Free, and Kathleen (John) Spaulding. Also remembering her will be her 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.