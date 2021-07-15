Louis "Louie" Schmidig

Louis “Louie” Schmidig passed away July 4, 2021 at the age of 82. Louie was born, January 2, 1939 to Louis and Cecilia in Newark, Ca. He was a resident of Jamestown for the past 30 years. Louie was a hard worker from the time he left high school until he retired. During his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling to Swiss events to watch his grandchildren Swiss Wrestle was always a special treat. Louie was a quiet man who took the time to listen to his friends and family. He will be greatly missed.

Louie is survived by his children, Alycia Schmidig, Alona Schmidig, Cheryl Locke, Beth Holm and Lori Holm; grandchildren, Ashlynn, Ricky, Ian, Andrea, Tanner, Shawna, Joshua, Michael, Heather, A.B., David, Charlie, Jean and Ron; great-grandchildren, Jadyn, Alycia, Adisyn, Mekhi, Zion, Elijah, Dolce, Haidley, Joe, Jaeven, Ke’eani, Kingston and Lorelei. He is also survived by his brother George Schmidig and Nellie Berchtold.

Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the Schmidig family. A viewing will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Deegan Funeral Chapel, 1441 San Joaquin St., Escalon, Ca 95320 with a reception to follow at Pizza Plus, 1900 McHenry Ave., Escalon. To send the family your condolences or to leave a special memory of Louie, please visit his tribute page at http://www.deeganfuneralchapels.com .