April 3, 1934 ~ September 15, 2018

Louis Richnak, Jr was born on April 3, 1934 in Massapequa, New York. He attended Penn State and went on to Georgetown University Medical School where he received an M.D. degree. He then studied at Cornell University and did his residencey in psychiatry at New York Hospital.

He met his wife Barbara in Schenectady, NY and after his residency they moved out west where they eventually settled in Squaw Valley with their three children Susan, Joel and Chris.

Louis loved living in the mountains and enjoyed hiking and skiing in the Sierras almost every day. His immediate family also included Susan's husband Mark and their children Grant and Madeline; Joel's wife Dana and their children Sophie, Tanner and Riley. He was married to Barbara, the love of his life, for 61 years.

Louis passed away on September 15, 2018 at Tahoe Forest Hospital, surrounded by his family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donation in Louis' name to either the Truckee Donner Land Trust or the Sierra Club.