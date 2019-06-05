Louise Virginia (Painter) Ginsberg was born and raised in the Ingleside Terrace neighborhood of San Francisco in 1934 to John and Margaret Painter. She had one brother, Wallace Painter (Carol). She attended Washington High School, UC Berkeley, and the UC Medical School’s Nursing Program. It was there that she met and married her beloved husband, Norman Ginsberg (passed in 2013).Together they had two children, Laura Ginsberg Mello (Joe) and Mike Ginsberg both of Truckee, California. She considered herself very lucky to have two grandchildren, Jessica Mello Nelms (Nathan) of Porterville, Kyle Mello of Truckee and her great grandchildren, Gavin and Tarrin Nelms. She also lovingly parented a variety of pets throughout her lifetime. Louise was 84.Louise and Norm built a home overlooking San Anselmo, owned a neighborhood business, Bank Pharmacy, in Fairfax, and retired to Truckee in 1995, where they built their retirement home. Louise loved spending her time in a variety of activities including skiing, golf, camping, cooking, playing games with friends, visiting museums and enjoyed all kinds of music. She was active in the Marin Ski Club, volunteering with the Book Passage in Corte Madera, as a Brownie leader in Fairfax, with the Pixie Parents at the Marin Art and Garden Center, the Marin Pharmacy Assn - Ladies Auxiliary, and helping with environmental causes like cleaning wildlife after the Bay oil spill in the 1970’s. She was also an active member of the Tahoe Donner 9-Holers, the TD Bridge group, a book club, an investment club and the Lake of the Sky Garden Club., and many other social outlets.She considered herself very lucky to have lived a vibrant and interesting life. She loved reminiscing about her adventures, family, and travels. Louise was outgoing, social, and remembered everyone she met. She had a deep and diverse group of lifetime friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Louise’s favorite non-profits, the NorCal Golden Retriever Rescue or the Tahoe Forest Hospice Foundation.