December 3, 1976 ~ September 29, 2018

It is with heavy hearts that we share Marcie Hatch Bradley peacefully passed away at sunrise on September 29, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. Her brave and courageous battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer came to an unfortunate end at which time she was lovingly cared for by family, friends and the amazing Renown staff.

Marcie was born on December 3, 1976 in North Andover, Massachusetts. She loved growing up in her small-town community and spent her summers with her brother, Marc and cousins in Castine,Maine. She graduated from North Andover High in 1995 and the University of Maryland in 1999 with a BA in Journalism. She loved all things "New England" especially the Red Sox and steamers.

After college she ventured out west and lived in Los Angeles and then San Francisco for 7 years until she met the love of her life, Devin traveling in Bali. Together they made Truckee their home, got married on a mountain top and had their sweet daughter, Ellery. Marcie was a cherished member of the Glenshire community and has been an integral part of the Truckee community for the last 10 years through her service and contributions at NorthStar California, EpicPromise, Girls on the Run and FWDD Coalition.

Marcie also had a successful 19 year Public Relations career with management roles at Sun Microsystems, Oracle and most recently Vail Resorts.

Marcie will always be remembered for her big heart, fierce yet unassuming determination, infectious smile and welcoming nature that touched everyone she met. She was an extremely generous and thoughtful friend, sister, wife, daughter and most importantly, mother. She put her whole heart into being a fun, loving and present mother to her daughter. She approached life with integrity, honesty and a sense of humor even when faced with huge life challenges. She paid attention to the smallest details and made people feel special. Marcie, Devin and Ellery enjoyed life to the fullest and took advantage of their time together through camping, hiking and travel adventures.

Marcie is survived by her husband, Devin Bradley, daughter, Ellery Bradley, father, Steve Hatch, mother Monique Hatch and brother, Marc Hatch.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 2pm @ Old Greenwood Clubhouse, 13051 Fairway Dr. in Truckee.

We love Marcie and she will never be forgotten.